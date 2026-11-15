New HUD rule requires proof of citizenship for all public housing residents

A new rule published Thursday by the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires residents of federally funded public housing to provide proof of U. S. citizenship or eligible immigration status. The measure, scheduled to take effect on Dec. 14, targets the eligibility of every household member rather than allowing subsidies to cover only eligible individuals within a family unit.

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Since 1995, mixed-status families have been permitted to live together in HUD-funded housing as long as federal subsidies covered only the eligible household members. Under the new regulation, this arrangement is no longer possible. According to data from the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research institute, the rule could displace nearly 80,000 people. This figure includes approximately 20,000 mixed-status families, with roughly 37,000 of the affected individuals being children, most of whom are U. S. citizens. These families would face a binary choice: leave public housing together in non-subsidized units, which may be financially unfeasible, or separate their households to allow eligible members to remain in federal housing.

Financial and Operational Consequences

Mixed-status households often pay a higher share of their rent compared to fully eligible households because federal subsidies are prorated based on the number of eligible members. Marie Claire Tran-Leung, director of the Evictions Initiative Project and managing attorney at the National Housing Law Project, notes that these households frequently serve as a financial buffer for housing authorities. If these families are forced to exit the public housing system, HUD and local authorities may face financial shortfalls, as the cost of managing waitlists and providing services to displaced individuals could exceed the savings from eliminating partial subsidies.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner defended the rule in a statement, citing a recent audit that identified nearly 200,000 tenants with incomplete or unverified eligibility status. "President Trump warned that the days of illegal aliens and ineligible noncitizens exploiting government-funded welfare programs would be over," Turner said. He argued that it is unacceptable for eligible groups, such as homeless veterans, disabled individuals, and elderly residents, to languish on waitlists while others remain in federal housing. Turner noted that HUD-funded housing currently serves only a quarter of eligible households in need.

Geographic Impact and Historical Context

The rule will impact families in all 50 states. A coalition of 22 state attorneys general, who opposed the rule in a joint letter, identified New York, California, and Texas as having the largest concentrations of affected households. In California, the rule would impact more than 7,000 mixed-status households, while in New York, the figure exceeds 2,500. The attorneys general wrote that the policy "would inflict significant economic costs on the States and exacerbate the affordable housing crisis."

This is not the first attempt to change this provision. During the first Trump administration, HUD proposed similar revisions in 2019, but the rule was withdrawn in 2021. The agency reintroduced the proposal in February 2026. During the three-month public comment period, the rule drew more than 11,000 comments from individuals, advocacy groups, and members of Congress. Public reactions have been sharply divided, with some residents and advocates urging the agency to withdraw the proposal, citing concerns about family separation and increased homelessness, while others support the stricter enforcement of eligibility requirements.