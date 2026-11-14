US existing home sales hit lowest level since 2010 in October

Existing home sales in the United States dropped to 3.75 million units in October, marking an 8.8% decline from the previous year, according to the National Association of Realtors. This figure represents the lowest level of transaction volume since 2010, shattering a four-year stagnation that had kept the market in a holding pattern. For buyers, this shift means that the theoretical availability of housing stock is no longer matched by practical accessibility, as the volume of closed deals has collapsed despite inventory conditions that might otherwise suggest a balanced market.

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The Cost of Capital

The primary mechanism driving this contraction is the price of financing. In October, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached 7.40%, the highest level since 2023. While rates have softened slightly since that peak, they remain significantly higher than levels seen a year ago. This interest rate differential creates a rigid ceiling on buyer purchasing power; even with stable home prices, the monthly debt service required to secure a standard mortgage has increased substantially. The result is a sharp reduction in the number of households capable of qualifying for loans at current market terms.

Monetary Policy as a Brake

This slowdown is not merely a market fluctuation but a direct consequence of deliberate monetary policy. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate in September to increase the cost of borrowing across the economy, including home mortgages. The objective is to reduce economic activity to lower inflation. Although policymakers have hinted at another rate hike in December, which could further dampen demand, the current cycle prioritizes price stability over housing market velocity. As Joel Berner, senior economist at Realtor. com, noted, while the move may appear punitive to the housing sector, the long-term goal remains controlling inflation. For prospective homeowners, this translates to a continued barrier between saving potential and actual purchase capability, as the cost of leverage remains the dominant variable in affordability calculations.