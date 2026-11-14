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Supreme Court Blocks USPS Mail-In Ballot Regulations Ahead of Midterms

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The U. S. Supreme Court has blocked the U. S. Postal Service (USPS) from enforcing new regulations governing mail-in voting ahead of the November midterm elections. In a brief unsigned order, the Court halted the implementation of rules finalized last month, noting that the government is unlikely to succeed on the merits of its position in at least one of the legal challenges against the policy.

U.S. Supreme Court
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ted Eytan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
U.S. Supreme Court

Scope of the Blocked Regulations

The contested rules sought to establish specific design requirements for mail ballot envelopes, including the mandatory use of unique barcodes. Additionally, the regulations required state and local election officials to upload specific data regarding voters receiving mail ballots into a government-operated portal.

The block prevents these requirements from taking effect while multiple legal challenges proceed. Attorney General Todd Blanche stated on Tuesday that the administration will comply with the ruling, effectively pausing the agency's attempt to mandate these technical changes for the current election cycle.

Institutional Implementation and Conflict

The decision arrives as several states have already initiated the distribution of mail ballots. Election officials had previously indicated that the short timeframe made compliance with the new USPS design and reporting mandates technically unfeasible, arguing that forced implementation could lead to widespread voter disenfranchisement.

The Court's ruling was not unanimous among the conservative wing; Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, suggesting the challenging states were unlikely to prove the policy was unlawful. Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the majority in blocking the rules.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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