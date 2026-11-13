The right to food in South African cities remained tied to public service delivery struggles

Access to nutritious food in South African cities is currently determined not by the availability of supermarkets, but by a combination of income, time, and energy poverty. While the state provides social grants and school feeding schemes, these institutional mechanisms act as safety nets rather than a systemic guarantee of the right to food. For many urban residents, the practical ability to eat healthily is blocked by a lack of basic infrastructure-specifically reliable electricity, water, and sanitation-which makes the home-cooking and storage of fresh produce impossible.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by MATHIAS, M H from Guaratinguetá, Brasil, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ South Africa

The Structural Shift to Processed Diets

The rise of "convenience" diets, characterized by high-energy, ultra-processed foods like two-minute noodles, is a direct response to material constraints. When residents lack the time to travel long distances to affordable markets or the energy infrastructure to cook raw ingredients, they rely on small-unit processed foods sold through spaza shops and informal traders. This shift is further accelerated by municipal planning that allows fast-food outlets to proliferate in low-income areas without restriction, while the private sector positions itself as a provider of employment to avoid regulation of its impact on local food ecosystems.

The Role of the Informal Food System

Contrary to the perception that supermarkets provide the safest and most affordable options, the informal sector remains the primary source of affordable fresh produce for the urban poor. However, this system is under pressure from hyper-regulation and narratives of "unsafety" often tied to xenophobia. In practice, the safety of food in these spaces is frequently a result of structural failures in municipal waste management and electricity provision rather than the traders' lack of compliance. While informal traders pay permit fees and follow certain regulations, they operate in an environment where the state focuses on providing grants rather than protecting the traders' right to operate.

Institutional Barriers to Food Security

A significant gap exists between national policy and urban reality. Although the revised National Food and Nutrition Security Plan recognizes urban insecurity, the dominant policy approach still emphasizes rural small-scale agriculture. This creates a disconnect for the more than 60% of the population living in urban areas. The practical result is a failure to integrate the "right to food" with the "right to the city," meaning that the ability to access nutritious food is tied to the broader struggle for adequate housing and public service delivery.