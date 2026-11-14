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Nonprofit Coalition Sues Five AI Developers to Block Model Creation Over Loss of Control

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On Thursday, a coalition of nonprofit organizations filed a lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court against five major artificial intelligence developers: Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI, and SpaceXSI. The legal action, brought by the Alliance for Secure AI, the Irreplaceable Education Fund, Public Citizen, and the Heat Initiative, seeks to block the development of specific AI models. The plaintiffs allege that these companies are knowingly creating technology that poses catastrophic risks to humanity while lacking the mechanisms to reliably control it.

OpenAI and ChatGPT
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
OpenAI and ChatGPT

The lawsuit identifies a specific operational failure rather than a general policy concern. According to the filing, the defendants acknowledge that their systems do not consistently act in accordance with their intentions and that no reliable method exists to prevent these systems from causing harm. The plaintiffs argue that this risk is exacerbated by a trend toward "recursive self-improvement,” a process where companies increasingly rely on their own AI models to develop future platforms without human intervention. The core of the claim is that the executives building these systems have admitted they cannot reliably control the technology they are marketing.

Supporting this argument, the litigation cites public statements made by company leadership regarding the potential dangers of their technology. The suit references a 2015 comment by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who stated that AI would "probably most likely lead to the end of the world.” It also cites a 2025 remark by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who suggested there was a 25% chance that AI development could lead to disastrous outcomes. In October, Altman, Amodei, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk publicly voiced support for an industry-wide slowdown in AI development, following a report that an Anthropic employee estimated a 10% chance that AI could kill all humans.

The legal mechanism here is a direct challenge to the development pipeline based on the premise that the technology is inherently uncontrolled. The plaintiffs do not ask for new regulatory frameworks to be passed by a legislature or agency; instead, they are using the court system to argue that the current trajectory of development is legally untenable due to the admitted inability of the developers to govern their own products. The named defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the filing.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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