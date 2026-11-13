Kansas Democrat Cindy Holscher Wins Governorship in 2026 Midterms

Democratic State Senator Cindy Holscher has secured the governorship of Kansas, maintaining Democratic control of the office in a state that typically elects Republican candidates for statewide positions. The Associated Press called the race for Holscher following the counting of provisional ballots and local recounts in a closely contested election.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Tony Webster, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Kansas State Capitol in Topeka

The victory prevents a transfer of power to the Republican Party, making Kansas the only state among 36 gubernatorial races in the 2026 midterms where a Democrat retained the governor's office. Holscher defeats incumbent-eligible Republican Ty Masterson, who served as president of the Kansas State Senate and received the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Kansas has a heavily Republican legislature and historically votes for Republican candidates in presidential elections and other statewide offices. Current Governor Laura Kelly is term-limited after serving eight years, which necessitated an open seat for the 2026 election. Despite the state's Republican lean in other races, Holscher's win indicates that the governor's office remained a Democratic stronghold in this cycle.

The campaign highlighted specific policy divergences between the candidates. Holscher positioned her platform around populism, including a pledge to oppose favorable legislative deals for wealthy individuals and corporations. She cited Masterson's legislative record, specifically linking him to a tax cut passed under former Republican Governor Sam Brownback. According to Holscher, that tax policy contributed to a series of budget crises and was eventually repealed. She also advocated for a moratorium on new data centers and the legalization of cannabis to generate state revenue, while opposing school vouchers and supporting increased funding for public schools.

Masterson campaigned on reducing property taxes and promoting economic development in the agricultural, business, and energy sectors. He described himself as the most supportive governor Kansas has seen for agriculture, business, oil, and gas. In contrast to Holscher's stance on education funding, Masterson supported school voucher programs. He characterized Holscher as a radical liberal, while she dismissed his critique, stating that he relied on labels because he lacked substantive arguments.

The final result confirms Holscher's authority to assume the executive role in Kansas, establishing the political balance in the state for the upcoming legislative term.