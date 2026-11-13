World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Van Hollen Challenges Schumer for Senate Majority Leader

World » Americas

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) has launched a formal challenge against Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for the position of Senate Majority Leader. The contest will be decided via a secret ballot vote by the Democratic caucus in early December.

Chris Van Hollen
Photo: U.S. Senate website
Chris Van Hollen

Mechanism of Leadership Selection

Under Senate rules and party custom, the majority leader is not elected by the general public but is chosen by a vote of the party's conference. The winner of this internal election gains the authority to manage the legislative agenda, assign committee roles, and direct the caucus's strategic operations on the Senate floor.

The upcoming vote will determine who leads a Democratic majority of at least 55 seats, a number that may increase to 56 depending on the final certification of the U. S. Senate race in Alaska.

Institutional Context and Challenges

Senator Schumer has held the leadership role since 2017. Van Hollen's bid for the position is predicated on a claim that the recent midterm election results constitute a mandate for a shift away from the existing leadership's approach. This challenge follows public opposition to Schumer from Senator Bernie Sanders and signals of dissent from incoming lawmakers, including Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota and Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan.

Senator Schumer has maintained that he retains the necessary support within the caucus to keep the position, citing the party's electoral gains. He is supported by several members, including Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Angela Alsobrooks and Senator Ruben Gallego.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Multi-billion dollar precedent: Washington forces Toyota to demand parity
Business
Multi-billion dollar precedent: Washington forces Toyota to demand parity
Russia, China, and US Discuss Human Control Over Nuclear AI at APEC Summit
Asia
Russia, China, and US Discuss Human Control Over Nuclear AI at APEC Summit
Popular
Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines

Kremlin concludes consultations with US negotiators on Ukraine, with Putin rejecting immediate European participation in the process and reasserting claims over four Ukrainian regions as a precondition for talks.

Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Multi-billion dollar precedent: Washington forces Toyota to demand parity
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff Free Gambling Addiction Treatment in State Clinics Begins September 2026 Alexander Shtorm Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko
Putin outlines Russia’s position on Ukraine as US envoys visit Moscow
Treasury License vs. Import Ban: Why Russian Diesel Stays Out of U.S. Ports
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Last materials
Fall Rose Pruning: Why Cutting Back Now Weakens Your Plant
Microsoft outage forces North East emergency services and councils back to phone lines
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Goat cheese salad: culinary techniques for achieving the perfect melted texture under heat
Urine biomarker study shows potential to predict cancer risk years before symptoms appear
Delhi's pollution baseline rises 97% ahead of 2026 Diwali
Supreme Court of India rules balance sheet entries can reset debt recovery time limit
Italy commuting patterns shifted as 57 percent of citizens traveled outside home municipalities
Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance
BYD's European Expansion Pivots from Price Competition to Data Sovereignty Conflicts
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.