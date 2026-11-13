Greece Budget 2026: Pension Indexation and Self-Employed Contributions Linked to Inflation

Greece has linked the indexation of social benefits and insurance contributions for the coming years to consumer price inflation and economic growth rates. Under the draft state budget, GDP growth is projected at 2% with 3.8% inflation for 2026. For 2027, growth is expected to accelerate to 2.3% while inflation slows to 2.6%.

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The January adjustment for basic pensions is calculated as the average between real economic growth and the annual national Consumer Price Index (CPI), with the cap set at the inflation rate. Based on the projected figures of 2% growth and 3.8% inflation, the indexation coefficient for 2026 will be 2.9%. If average inflation reaches 4% while growth remains at 2%, the adjustment increases to 3%.

Data from the National Statistical Authority of Greece (ELSTAT) indicates accelerating price pressure in the autumn. Annual inflation rose to 5.7% in October, up from 5% in September and 3.8% in August, driven primarily by housing and transport costs. Over the 12 months preceding November 2025, the average consumer price index increased by 3.9%.

In monetary terms, a 3% coefficient would raise a basic pension of 800 euros by 24 euros per month, and a pension of 1,500 euros by 45 euros, before taxes and fees. Starting in 2027, the payment mechanism will change: the practice of deducting annual increases from remaining positive "personal differences" will be abolished, allowing pensioners with such differences to receive full indexation.

Recalculation of self-employed contributions

The mechanism for adjusting contributions for private practitioners and self-employed individuals has also shifted. The implementation of the wage index for contribution recalculation has been postponed to 2028. Consequently, the adjustment of insurance categories in 2027 will be based on the average change in the consumer price index for 2026.

If prices rise by a hypothetical 4%, insurance costs would be distributed across categories as follows for monthly contributions to basic pension and healthcare:

First category: increase from 250.77 to 260.80 euros (+10.03 euros);

Second category: increase from 300.93 to 312.97 euros (+12.04 euros);

Third category: increase from 360.63 to 375.06 euros (+14.43 euros);

Fourth category: increase from 433.47 to 450.81 euros (+17.34 euros);

Fifth category: increase from 519.45 to 540.23 euros (+20.78 euros);

Sixth category: increase from 675.87 to 702.90 euros (+27.03 euros).

Including an additional 10-euro contribution to the unemployment insurance fund, the total EFKA notification amount for the first category would be 270.80 euros, compared to the current 260.77 euros, excluding additional or one-time payments. On an annual basis, the financial burden would rise by approximately 120 euros for the first category and 324 euros for the sixth.