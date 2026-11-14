KiwiSaver hardship withdrawals rise to $443.6 million

Hardship withdrawals from New Zealand's KiwiSaver scheme surged nearly sevenfold over the past decade, rising from $65 million in 2016 to $443.6 million in 2025. A new report commissioned by Fincap suggests that half of these withdrawals could be avoided if applicants were better supported in exploring alternative financial options before accessing their retirement savings. The increase in outflows highlights a growing disconnect between household financial stress and the limited tools available to manage it without liquidating long-term assets.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A pensioner withdraws cash and a share certificate from the safe

Escalating retirement fund outflows

The sharp rise in hardship withdrawals reflects a broader trend of financial strain among households, where immediate cash flow problems are increasingly being addressed by tapping into KiwiSaver balances. Victoria Stace, a senior lecturer in law at Victoria University of Wellington, noted that while these withdrawals provide necessary short-term relief, they directly reduce the capital available for retirement. This shift likely increases future reliance on the state pension, NZ Super, placing a heavier burden on public finances and reducing individual financial security in later years.

Stace emphasized that the current legal threshold for hardship withdrawals is designed to make access difficult, and the system is functioning as intended. The surge in applications does not indicate a failure of the scheme's rules, but rather a significant increase in the number of people facing extreme financial need. The core issue is not the accessibility of the funds, but the lack of effective alternatives that allow households to resolve cash flow issues without destroying their retirement nest egg.

The role of financial mentorship

Data from organizations working with individuals in financial distress indicates that when people receive guidance to explore alternatives, the need for a hardship withdrawal is eliminated in 50 percent of cases. Stace argues that the current legal requirement to attempt other solutions before withdrawing is not being consistently enforced in practice. Financial mentors can play a crucial role in this process by advocating with lenders, steering clients toward debt restructuring, or helping them navigate insolvency procedures, which may offer a path to financial stability without liquidating KiwiSaver assets.

However, the capacity of the financial mentoring sector is constrained. Stace notes that providing this level of support can take three or more hours of a mentor's time, and many mentors are under-resourced and dealing with heavy workloads. This bottleneck limits the number of households that can receive the intensive support necessary to find a viable alternative to withdrawing savings. The current system relies heavily on local community-based mentors, who may not have the bandwidth to handle the growing volume of requests.

Operational inconsistencies and follow-up

There are significant variations in how different KiwiSaver providers handle hardship applications. Stace points out that providers do not request the same information from applicants, leading to inconsistent evidence requirements and frustration for both mentors and clients. This lack of uniformity complicates the process and makes it harder for individuals to navigate their options effectively. Additionally, there is a lack of follow-up after funds are withdrawn. Most providers do not check whether the money was used for the stated hardship purpose, which may prevent individuals from developing sustainable financial habits and increase the likelihood of repeat withdrawals.

Debtfix, which works with a small number of KiwiSaver providers, implements a follow-up process to check on the financial situation of recipients six weeks after the withdrawal. Stace suggests that such practices could be adopted more widely to ensure that funds are used to address the underlying debt issues, potentially reducing the need for subsequent withdrawals. This approach could help individuals move toward financial stability rather than relying on repeated access to their retirement savings.

Potential scheme design changes

The report also recommends investigating the concept of a 'sidecar' savings facility within KiwiSaver. This would involve ring-fencing a portion of the account, such as $3,000, to be accessible for emergencies without affecting the main retirement savings. This mechanism could provide a buffer for unexpected expenses, reducing the pressure to withdraw from the core KiwiSaver balance. However, many questions remain unanswered regarding the design, accessibility, and uptake of such a facility. Stakeholders would need to determine whether it should be optional, how it would be funded, and how it would interact with the existing scheme rules.

Ultimately, the report argues that the focus should not be on making it harder to withdraw funds, but on providing more robust support and options for households facing financial distress. By improving the capacity of financial mentors, standardizing provider processes, and exploring new scheme design features, New Zealand could better protect retirement savings while still addressing the immediate financial needs of its residents. The current trajectory, with $443.6 million in withdrawals in 2025, poses a significant challenge to both individual financial security and the long-term sustainability of the KiwiSaver system.