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Most rough sleepers at disused Whangārei sports ground moving to alternative housing

World » Oceania » New Zealand

Most of the ten rough sleepers who had been residing in tents and makeshift shelters at the disused Old Boys' Rugby Club grounds in Whangārei are now transitioning to alternative housing, according to Whangārei Council. This shift follows a six-week extension granted to the residents, allowing them time to secure accommodation until 20 November, after initial plans for eviction were suspended last month.

Homeless on the streets
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Homeless on the streets

The move away from the sports ground is the result of coordinated engagement between local agencies and the residents. Mahitahi Hauora chief executive Jensen Webber stated that the council's priority was direct interaction with whānau to identify specific needs and resolve barriers that previously prevented access to appropriate support services. This approach facilitated a structured pathway for residents to navigate their housing options rather than a forced removal.

Mayor Ken Couper confirmed that the coordinated effort has yielded tangible outcomes, noting that several individuals from the Old Boys site have successfully moved into other housing arrangements. He emphasized that support structures remain available for those who have not yet secured accommodation, encouraging them to engage with the ongoing assistance programs provided by local agencies. The council characterizes this outcome as evidence of the effectiveness of cohesive, organized inter-agency collaboration in addressing homelessness within the community.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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