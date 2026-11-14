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New Zealand manufacturing growth slows to 54.9 as inventory rebuilding outpaces output

World » Oceania » New Zealand

New Zealand's manufacturing sector maintained its expansion in October, though the pace of growth decelerated as rising fuel costs and political uncertainty weighed on business activity. The BNZ-Business New Zealand Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) fell to 54.9 from September's 56.3, remaining above the 50-point threshold that separates contraction from growth.

Gross domestic product, GDP, industrial complex
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Gross domestic product, GDP, industrial complex

Inventory and Supply Chain Dynamics

A key driver of the current activity is the rebuilding of inventories. The raw deliveries sub-index reached near-record levels, indicating that manufacturers are increasing the volume of materials entering their systems. While this suggests a positive outlook for future capacity, it contrasts with a slight easing in the production and new orders sub-indices, signaling that the current intake of materials is outpacing immediate output.

Sector Performance and Labor

The textile, clothing, and footwear industries continued to show improvement, a metric that serves as a proxy for consumer spending patterns. However, the broader sector experienced a cooling in employment, suggesting that while production levels remain positive, businesses are not currently expanding their payrolls to match the output momentum.

Cost Pressures and GDP Outlook

Operating margins are being pressured by a spike in fuel prices, increasing the cost of energy and transport for manufacturers. Additionally, the uncertainty regarding the formation of a government following the election has created a cautious environment for long-term capital commitment. Despite these headwinds, the sector is projected to contribute to a moderate growth trajectory, supporting an estimated annual GDP increase of approximately 2 percent for 2026.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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