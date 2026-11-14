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US-registered site operates as local New Zealand business, research shows

World » Oceania » New Zealand

New Zealand's largest vape retailer, Shosha, is currently the subject of an investigation by the Ministry of Health (MoH) concerning compliance with advertising regulations. The core of the inquiry focuses on whether the retailer's .com website and associated social media channels are being used to circumvent rules that banned the display of vaping products on websites and social media platforms effective June 2025. While the Ministry initially concluded that the. com site was hosted in the United States and did not deliver regulated products to New Zealand, new evidence suggests the platform serves as a functional workaround for local marketing and sales.

Vape shop
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Peter Grznár, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Vape shop

Institutional Investigation and Regulatory Context

The regulatory framework in question prohibits retailers registered in New Zealand from advertising vaping products, a ban that includes displaying product images on websites and social media. When this legislation took effect in June 2025, Shosha removed product images from its. co.nz domain. One week prior to the ban's implementation, the company emailed its customer base directing them to a newly created. com website, listed with a US address, where product displays remained visible. At the time, Associate Health Minister Casey Costello referred the. com website to the Ministry of Health for investigation. The Ministry's initial assessment indicated that because the site was registered and hosted in the USA and did not physically deliver regulated products to New Zealand, it fell outside the primary enforcement scope for locally registered entities. Consequently, the Ministry stated it had no prior knowledge of the associated Instagram account, shosha. global, despite its linkage to the website.

Evidence of Local Operations and Compliance Breaches

Research conducted by Lucy Hardie and colleagues from the University of Auckland's School of Population has challenged the Ministry's initial jurisdictional interpretation. Their analysis indicates that the. com website functions as a direct extension of Shosha's local operations rather than a separate global venture. Key findings include a "find in store” tool that lists only New Zealand locations, and test purchases made on the site which arrived at local addresses within three days, dispatched directly from Auckland. Despite the US registration, the logistical reality of the sales process aligns with domestic delivery.

The research team further analyzed 67 posts on the shosha. global Instagram account, published between the regulation's entry into force in June 2025 and May 2026. These posts featured images of vaping products, which is an offense under the current legislation for retailers. The content was demonstrably targeted at a New Zealand audience: 46.3 percent of the posts included bilingual Te Reo Māori warning labels, 40.3 percent referenced New Zealand-specific nicotine concentration restrictions, and 5.9 percent included references to Matariki. This pattern suggests the social media channel was used to promote products in breach of advertising bans, specifically maintaining visual appeal and local relevance that the domestic law sought to remove.

Enforcement Challenges and Current Procedural Status

The Ministry of Health has stated it is reviewing its position on the shosha. com website in light of these findings. While New Zealand law applies to websites accessible within the country, the Ministry acknowledges that when a company is registered overseas, there are practical and jurisdictional challenges to investigation and enforcement. The Ministry has issued 71 infringement notices for advertising breaches on websites between June 2025 and July 2026, focusing primarily on companies registered in New Zealand. However, the case of Shosha highlights a potential gap where offshore registration is used to maintain visual advertising of vaping products to a domestic audience. The Instagram account in question was taken down on 6 November 2026, two days after the release of the academic research documenting the non-compliant posts. Shosha did not respond to requests for comment regarding the investigation or the allegations of regulatory circumvention.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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