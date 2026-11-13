Kyrgyzstan Selects Consultant for 15 MW Floating Solar Plant at GES-5

Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy is moving to expand power generation by installing a 15 MW floating solar plant at the GES-5 reservoir. The project is supported by a cooperation memorandum with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Hydroelectric power station

The ministry is currently selecting a consultant for the technical project. According to the ADB's CSRN portal, 22 companies bid for the tender, with six remaining in the final shortlist after preliminary screening.

The technical design utilizes photovoltaic modules placed directly on the water surface. This approach eliminates the need for land acquisition, reduces reservoir water evaporation, and allows solar generation to integrate directly into the existing hydroelectric plant's grid infrastructure.

The operational viability of this system at GES-5 is based on a 0.1 MW pilot plant launched on March 1, 2024. Recorded energy output for the pilot installation is as follows:

2024: 133,900 kWh

2025: 141,100 kWh

First ten months of 2026: 132,500 kWh