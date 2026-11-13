Russia's Gas Exports to Uzbekistan Rise 15% Amid Central Asia Pipeline Reversal

In 2025, Russia's natural gas exports to Uzbekistan totaled 6.48 billion cubic meters, marking a 15% increase over the previous year. This growth occurred alongside Gazprom's statement that its overall deliveries to Central Asia are projected to rise by 70% in 2026, a figure aggregating data for Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan combined.

Photo: Официальный сайт ОАО Газпром Gazprom, gas pipeline construction, Vyborg

The primary driver behind this shift is a structural change in logistics infrastructure. Since October 2023, a segment of the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline has been converted to reverse-flow operation. This technical adjustment physically enabled fuel to be transported eastward, transforming the infrastructure's function from a one-way export channel to a bidirectional supply route.

Previously, the Central Asia-Center pipeline was primarily utilized for exporting Central Asian gas into Russia. The conversion to reverse flow changed the utility of this infrastructure node, turning it into an import channel for regional republics. For Uzbekistan, this represents an integration into a new logistics chain where Russian fuel supplements its own production and other supply sources.

The initiation of supplies in October 2023 and the subsequent quantitative growth in 2025 confirm that the institutional agreement has solidified into operational reality. However, a distinction must be made between regional dynamics and specific Uzbekistan metrics. The 70% growth figure cited by Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller refers to the combined total of three countries. Without additional detailed data, it is not possible to definitively determine what portion of this aggregate increase applies specifically to the Uzbek segment.

Gazprom emphasizes that natural gas retains critical importance for energy security, even amidst the global trend toward renewable energy sources. For Uzbekistan, which possesses significant domestic gas fields, the increase in imports from Russia is likely not a matter of basic resource deficit but rather a strategic option for diversifying logistics routes and maintaining flexibility in covering peak loads. The company's assertion that a previous pipeline accident in Russia did not disrupt deliveries suggests the presence of reserve capacities or alternative delivery paths, thereby enhancing the resilience of the supply chain.

Nevertheless, the absence of specific volumes for new contracts in recent reports limits the ability to assess the depth of dependency on this direction. As growth is currently measured as a percentage of the previous year's base, it indicates the stability of contractual obligations but does not reveal whether this channel has become the dominant source of energy or remains a supplementary element in the country's energy balance.