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Kyrgyzstan Law No. 152 Mandates Private Sector Wage Indexation

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has enacted Law No. 152, amending the Labor Code to require non-state employers to implement wage indexation mechanisms intended to protect employee incomes from inflation.

Gross domestic product, GDP, production workshop
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Gross domestic product, GDP, production workshop

The law creates a distinction based on organizational ownership. For the public sector, where institutions are funded by republic or local budgets, salary increases remain a centralized process governed by specific regulatory acts. For the private sector, the indexation process must now be formalized within collective agreements, contracts, or internal company regulations.

Economist Ilimbek Abdiev notes that these amendments impact the most significant segment of the economy, as the private sector accounts for approximately 70-80% of the country's GDP.

The legislation does not mandate a fixed percentage increase or a specific payment schedule. Instead, the amount and timing of indexation are determined by negotiations between employers and employees. Parties may use data from the National Statistical Committee, which publishes consumer price growth figures on a monthly or quarterly basis, as a reference.

Experts suggest this requirement may produce conflicting effects: while it supports the population's purchasing power, it increases business costs. Abdiev indicates that a rising payroll fund could increase production costs, potentially triggering further price hikes.

External factors further complicate the economic landscape. Kyrgyzstan relies on Russia for approximately 90% of its gasoline and diesel fuel, leaving domestic prices vulnerable to international market shifts and logistics costs. This occurs amid high consumer activity and an annual inflation rate of 10.8% as of October 2026, down from 12.2% in September.

The Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan views the law as a framework for negotiations. The federation intends to monitor the inclusion of specific calculation formulas and review dates in collective agreements to ensure the mandate results in actual income growth rather than a formal administrative exercise.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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