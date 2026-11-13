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Uzbekian culture and arts workers eligible for state housing subsidy under new decree

World

Under a government decree, workers in culture, arts, and literature in Uzbekistan are now eligible for a state housing subsidy to purchase new construction apartments through a mortgage, provided the property is located in the region where they are officially employed.

A woman receiving tax deduction for mortgage
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A woman receiving tax deduction for mortgage

According to Government Decree No. 618, dated November 11, 2024, the funds are restricted to the primary real estate market. To qualify, both the applicant and their spouse must meet three specific criteria. First, they must have at least three years of work experience in the relevant field or hold a valid license in culture, arts, or literature for the past three years. Second, neither party may have owned real estate anywhere in the republic within the last two years. Third, the couple's combined income must align with state-established thresholds.

Eligibility is limited to one subsidy per family. Applications are processed automatically through the state service centers or the my. gov.uz interactive portal, which verifies compliance with these requirements via information systems.

Once the subsidy is approved, the recipient must finalize a mortgage contract with a developer or construction contractor for a property that is refinanced by the Ministry of Economics and Finance. There is a strict 30-day deadline to use the budgetary funds allocated for the down payment; if this window expires, the servicing bank returns the money to the republican budget.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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