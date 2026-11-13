Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion

Military analyst Boris Podoprigora suggests that the future of NATO's eastward expansion depends on whether world leaders are prepared to revise the global security system. Speaking to Pravda. Ru, Podoprigora indicated that the upcoming summit in Shenzhen may provide clarity on international stability, though he stopped short of predicting significant breakthroughs.

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This perspective aligns with previous statements from the Kremlin. Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Channel One that Moscow intends to secure a strict documentary framework for guarantees against the military bloc's eastward expansion as part of a new European security architecture.

Podoprigora identifies three critical priorities requiring immediate intervention from major powers: the restoration of nuclear arms control, the establishment of a new global security architecture, and adaptation to economic shifts driven by China's growing influence. He argues that a conceptual agreement between the leaders of Russia, the U. S., and China must precede any detailed resolution of the Ukrainian crisis or European security issues.

The current environment is characterized by a transformation of the U. S. security model in Europe, shifting more financial burdens onto regional allies. While Russia has previously proposed conditions for involving European nations in peace negotiations, Podoprigora maintains that the foundational rules must first be determined by the triad of global powers.

The analyst notes that a buildup of contradictions has occurred because Western capitals long ignored various de-escalation initiatives and security guarantee proposals. Consequently, resolving these tensions now requires both the participation of Beijing and a profound revision of NATO's guiding principles.