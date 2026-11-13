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Almaty Advances Straddle-Beam Monorail Design for 46.4 km Elevated Network

World

Almaty is moving forward with the design of a Straddle-Beam monorail system, intended to lift transit capacity off the city's existing road network. The project, currently in the engineering and geological survey phase, aims to establish a 46.4 km elevated network that will remove traffic from street level to relieve pressure on existing interchanges.

Suspended monorail
Photo: ru.wikipedia.org by guillanst. is licensed under Free More info
Suspended monorail

According to the Road Infrastructure Development Department, the proposed Straddle-Beam technology utilizes rubber-tired rolling stock on viaducts. Officials cite specific operational advantages over elevated light rail transit (LRT), including lower construction costs, reduced noise and vibration, and a smaller footprint within the urban environment. The core system consequence is the separation of transit flow from road space, which is expected to increase movement speeds across the city and its agglomeration.

The preliminary routing includes two main lines: Line 1 will run along Raiymbek Avenue from Sain Street to the "Eastern Gates” transport hub, while Line 2 will extend from the "Barlyk” hub via Raiymbek Avenue, Al-Farabi Avenue, and the Eastern Bypass Road to the "Eastern Gates” hub. Exact support locations, station placement, and distances from residential areas are yet to be finalized and will be determined based on Kazakhstan's construction standards during the completion of the design documentation. Similar Straddle-Beam systems are currently operational in China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and Egypt.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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