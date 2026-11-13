Germany Approves Record €560.9 Billion 2027 Budget Plan

Germany's Bundestag Budget Committee has approved a preliminary spending plan for 2027 totaling €560.9 billion, the highest figure in the history of the federal budget and an increase over the government's initial estimates.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Дитмар Рабих, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Berlin, German and EU flags

The spending is primarily driven by increased borrowing. The committee approved net borrowing of nearly €123 billion within the main budget, exceeding the government's first draft by €4 billion. When including credit financing for special funds designated for infrastructure and the Bundeswehr, the total new debt will exceed €200 billion.

Despite the record budget size, the coalition has not secured funding for several pledges in the coalition agreement. This includes a proposed reduction in electricity taxes advocated by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a measure estimated to cost approximately €5 billion while providing only a few euros in actual benefits to the end consumer.

The Bundestag is scheduled to make the final decision on the 2027 budget, which will establish spending limits for ministries and the list of funded projects, during its session from November 24 to 27.