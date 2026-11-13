Kazakhstan to Audit Car Washes for Mandatory Water Recycling Compliance

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation is preparing to tighten oversight of how car washes utilize municipal water, with a specific focus on enforcing the use of recycling systems for technical purposes. Deputy Minister Zhandos Salimov outlined these plans during a briefing at the Coordination and Information Center, indicating that the state is moving from broad policy discussions to specific enforcement mechanisms.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Joe K., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Portable water purifier

The regulatory framework requires businesses to install equipment that allows for the purification and reuse of water for non-potable needs. This obligation is already codified in a ministerial order from the Ministry of Industry and Construction. The ministry, acting in coordination with basin water inspections and local water supply organizations, is currently auditing the total number of car washes operating in the country. These inspections are designed to verify two specific operational standards: compliance with existing water laws and the physical presence of functional water recycling infrastructure.

To strengthen legal accountability, the ministry is drafting amendments to legislative acts that would impose stricter penalties on legal entities that misuse drinking water for technical tasks. While the specific monetary values for these new fines and the effective dates for the changes were not disclosed at the briefing, the legislative intent is to create a direct financial consequence for non-compliance.

This administrative push follows a direct directive from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued on October 28. The head of state ordered the government and regional akimats to intensify control over water consumption, explicitly identifying the use of potable water for vehicle washing as a priority issue for regulation.