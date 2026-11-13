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Kazakhstan Ranks Third Globally in Land Restoration Scale

World

Kazakhstan ranks third globally in the scale of land undergoing restoration, according to the United Nations' first "Nature's Comeback" report, compiled by the FAO, UNEP, and the Convention on Biological Diversity Secretariat. The country is restoring 8.13 million hectares of land, which represents approximately 3% of its total territory, trailing only China (127.4 million hectares) and Mongolia (12.18 million hectares).

A 49-year-old soil restorer cleans an abandoned bed
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A 49-year-old soil restorer cleans an abandoned bed

Beyond the aggregate figures, the operational foundation for this capacity rests on newly deployed digital monitoring and legal frameworks. The Ministry of Agriculture reported the creation of electronic soil degradation maps covering 114 million hectares between 2025 and 2026. This digital infrastructure allowed for the precise identification of 2.7 million hectares of degraded agricultural land, shifting the focus from broad announcements to targeted, data-driven remediation of specific zones.

These operational changes are underpinned by the "Soil Protection Law," adopted on July 8, 2026, which formalized mechanisms for land inspection and restoration. While regional implementation plans are currently being developed by the ministry and regional governors (akimats), the immediate capacity impact is already visible in the sector's technical capability to map and address degradation at scale.

The tangible results of these integrated efforts extend beyond statistics; the Kazakh practice for restoring tuga forests in the Southern Ili River Delta and the Aral Sea region has been recognized by the FAO as one of the 18 best global practices, demonstrating that the country's restoration capacity is yielding internationally validated ecological outcomes.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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