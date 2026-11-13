Finland Loses 20% of National Seed Potato Stocks in Tyrnävä Warehouse Fire

A warehouse fire in the Tyrnävä municipality has destroyed 4,200 tonnes of seed potatoes, eliminating up to 20% of Finland's national seed stocks, according to the Finnish Food Authority. Total damages, including disposal costs, are estimated at 10 million euros.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Potato harvest

The loss impacts a critical infrastructure bottleneck: the Tyrnävä and Liminka municipalities provide up to 75% of the country's seed potatoes. This area holds a "High grade" status, denoting disease-free planting material-a designation held by only four regions in Europe, including Germany, Ireland, and the Azores. Because the seed fund cannot be replaced immediately, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry noted that the deficit of 4.2 million kg of planting material will limit resource availability for farmers for several years.

Contamination from soot and chemicals has prevented the processing of the damaged crop into bio-waste, requiring the entire volume to be transported to a landfill in Oulu. Separately, a fire at a UPM pulp mill in Pietarsaari resulted in the collapse of a smokestack.