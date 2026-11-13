Spain Declares Migration Emergency in Canary Islands to Expand Reception Capacity

The Spanish government has declared a migration emergency in the Canary Islands following a decision by the Immigration Commission on November 10, which included regional president Fernando Clavijo and the president of the El Hierro Cabildo, Alpidio Armas. To address the crisis, an additional 15.18 million euros has been allocated to expand state reception center capacity and coordinate the transfer of migrants to mainland Spain.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Dark-skinned migrants

Rescue capabilities have been concentrated in the region, particularly around El Hierro, which became a primary arrival point in September. The deployment of the Guardamar Calíope means three of the country's five Salvamento Marítimo rescue vessels are now operating in the Canary Islands.

Arrivals are characterized by the use of "cayucos," primitive wooden boats. On November 11, five such vessels reached El Hierro despite an "orange" storm warning for Storm Charles and winds reaching 100 km/h. More than 400 survivors were recorded.

Specific arrivals included a vessel from Saint-Louis, Senegal, which reached La Restinga port independently after five days at sea with 68 people, including eight minors. Other groups of 61, 148, and 55 people arrived that same day, followed by another vessel with 51 people, including five children, on the morning of November 14.

The administrative processing of these arrivals is limited to initial reception. Due to a lack of identification, deceased migrants are assigned digital codes. On November 10, a man who died on a boat of 280 passengers 30 miles off the coast was buried at the El Pinar municipal cemetery under the registration code 94-105-11-2026.