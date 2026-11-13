Italy's High-Tech Machinery Exports Hit €30 Billion With €23.2 Billion Growth Potential

In 2025, Italy's high-tech equipment industry, known as ACT (Advanced Technology), recorded exports worth €30 billion. According to a report by ConfINDUSTRIA's Research Center, developed with Federmacchine, the sector holds a growth potential of €23.2 billion. Realizing this capacity requires activating unused production capabilities valued at €4.9 billion or investing €18.3 billion in expanding facilities to compete with foreign rivals.

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By 2024, Italy had secured the third position globally in ACT exports, capturing 8.3% of the world market, or $33 billion. China and Germany remained the top two exporters, holding 19.2% and 17.9% shares respectively. The analysis covers 221 product categories that account for roughly 30% of Italy's production means exports. In 220 of these categories, Italy ranks among the leading competitors, and it leads the world in 12 specific segments.

From 2019 to 2024, Italy's market share declined by only 0.3 percentage points, dropping from 8.6% to 8.3%. This resilience contrasts with sharper losses for Germany (-1.1 percentage points) and Japan (-2.6 percentage points). During the same period, China expanded its influence by 4.6 percentage points. Notably, in the sector of machinery for the electronics industry, China shifted from a net importer to a major exporter, increasing its global share from 13.2% to 24.3%.

Price competition remains a critical factor, with Chinese equipment typically costing three times less than German counterparts. Italy maintains its position through specialization, particularly in food processing, fashion, and furniture production machinery, where it holds the third place with a 14.4% share. In these niche categories, Italian machines are the most expensive among the top five global exporters.

Lucia Aleotti, Vice President of ConfINDUSTRIA's Research Center, noted that while the current position is solid, market conditions have changed systematically. Sustaining competitiveness requires concrete mechanisms such as stable investment incentives, accessible financing for entering complex markets, and coordinated management of existing industrial support tools, rather than mere declarations of development.