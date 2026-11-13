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Chilean Trucking Union Blockades Force Fuel Price Freeze

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Trucking union blockades have evolved into a mechanism for influencing national fiscal policy, as evidenced by the government's decision to freeze fuel prices until February. Claudio Agostini, an economist at Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, characterizes these actions as "blackmail," arguing that state decisions are increasingly driven by protester demands rather than economic rationale.

Price freeze
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Price freeze

The precedent for securing tax concessions through mobilization is long-standing. Following a three-day strike in 2000, carriers secured a partial diesel tax refund, with preferences expanding further after subsequent mobilizations in 2008 and 2011. In 2022, another strike forced the government to extend benefits just as the preferential period was set to expire. Agostini notes that diesel subsidies lack precision, benefiting not only small businesses but also luxury vehicle owners in affluent areas like Vitacura.

Alejandro Micco, a former deputy finance minister, warns that the government may face a severe political crisis in February when attempting to end the price freeze. He suggests utilizing the Mepco mechanism to mitigate market volatility and replacing broad tax exemptions with targeted subsidies for specific contract types.

Housing and utility expert Evgeny Blekh told Pravda. Ru that the tax burden on diesel-which is more polluting than gasoline-should, at minimum, be equalized with that of gasoline.

Rodrigo Echespárraga of the Rumbo Colectivo research center proposes a compromise: linking short-term assistance for carriers to a gradual elimination of tax imbalances within the fuel sector to establish a more transparent relationship between the state and the industry.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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