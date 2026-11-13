Morocco Launches Multi-Regional Archaeological Campaign to Trace Human Settlement History

Morocco has launched a large-scale archaeological campaign across multiple regions, including Casablanca, Essaouira, and Asilah, to reconstruct the history of human settlement from prehistoric times through the Islamic era. The November excavations are coordinated by the National Institute of Archaeology and Heritage (INSAP) with support from the Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by User: (WT-shared) Radouane at wts wikivoyage is licensed under Public domain Casablanca, Morocco

In Casablanca, researchers are focusing on the Rhinocéros cave, Sidi Abderrahmane, and the Oulad Hamida I quarry, sites containing artifacts dating back 1.3 million years. This region previously served as the basis for a theory regarding a common ancestor of Homo sapiens and Neanderthals. Current work is conducted through a Moroccan-French partnership led by Abderrahim Mohib and Camille Dougar of the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

In Essaouira, a team led by Professor Abdeljalil Bouzouggar and Steven Kuhn of the University of Arizona is examining the Bizmoune and Jorf el Hamman caves. Analyzing layers older than 150,000 years, the researchers aim to identify early Homo sapiens and track ecological shifts in the Sahara and migration patterns between the Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts.

Simultaneously, a Moroccan-Italian expedition involving INSAP and the University of Basilicata is operating in Asilah. Led by Fadwa Benjafar and Francesco Martorella, the team is investigating the remains of Tabernae Lalla Jilaliya, an ancient Roman military camp.