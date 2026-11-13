Saint-Malo Court Blocks 340 Homes Over Water Shortage

The administrative court of Rennes has halted the construction of 340 new residential units in the La Haie sector of Saint-Malo, citing a critical shortage of drinking water in the local distribution network. This decision resolves a conflict between urban expansion and the physical limitations of the city's water infrastructure.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Toutaitanous 2, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Cobbled courtyard, France

The ruling favored the association Rothéneuf Environnement, which argued that the current internal water deficit and the timeline for planned network modernization make it impossible to supply additional consumers at this time. Consequently, the physical capacity of the water system does not align with the pace of residential growth.

Since 2022, Saint-Malo has experienced an unprecedented rate of construction not seen since 1975, with up to 500 residential units added annually. This surge is driven by demand for housing from retirees in other parts of France and an increase in secondary residences. Activists note that this dynamic leads to the excessive consumption of natural and agricultural land, contradicting the national "zero net artificialization" (ZAN) law, which restricts the development of previously unbuilt areas.

On October 21, 2026, the administrative court suspended the amended local urban planning plan (PLU), effectively blocking the start of work in La Haie. While Mayor Gilles Lortan's administration has filed a cassation appeal with the Council of State, this procedural step does not lift the construction ban. A final judgment on the merits is expected within a period ranging from several months to two years, leaving the project physically frozen due to the inability to guarantee drinking water supply to the new development.