Brazil Cuts Net Greenhouse Gas Emissions 27% in Two Years as Deforestation Plummets

Between 2022 and 2024, Brazil reduced its net greenhouse gas emissions by 27%, according to data from the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MCTI). Total emissions decreased from 2.07 billion tons of CO2 equivalent to 1.51 billion tons, representing a removal of 560 million tons of carbon equivalent from the atmosphere.

Photo: Own work by Luizamartinez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Pantanal, the nature of Mato Grosso

The primary driver of this reduction was a sharp decline in deforestation rates. The Land Use, Land-Use Change, and Forestry (LULUCF) sector recorded the most dynamic result, with net emissions dropping by 67% from 868 million to 286 million tons of CO2 equivalent. This reduction was geographically distributed across several biomes: deforestation in the Amazon halved from 13,200 to 6,625 square kilometers; deforestation in the Atlantic Forest fell by 54%; the Pampa region saw a 31% reduction; and the Cerrado recorded a 24% decrease.

Beyond suppressing deforestation, a sequestration effect was observed. In 2024, vegetation in protected areas, indigenous lands, and certified rural properties (CAR) removed approximately 365.7 million tons of CO2 equivalent from the atmosphere.

This shift has altered the structure of national emissions. In 2024, agriculture became the largest source of emissions, accounting for 38.4% of the national total, or about 579.3 million tons of CO2 equivalent. This sector saw a 1.1% increase compared to 2022. The main contributors are enteric fermentation, which generates methane during the digestion of ruminants and represents 62% of the sector's total, and soil management using fertilizers, which accounts for 26%.

Long-term technological trends indicate that methane emissions per kilogram of beef produced decreased by 58% between 1990 and 2024.

The energy sector showed a 2% increase in emissions, reaching 426.9 million tons of CO2 equivalent. Fifty-two percent of this volume came from transportation. The increase was driven by higher loads on coal-fired power plants, the recovery of air traffic, and unfavorable hydrological conditions that necessitated a shift from hydroelectric to thermal generation.

Other sectors also posted growth: industry increased by 2% to approximately 108.6 million tons of CO2 equivalent, and the waste sector rose by 7% to about 109.3 million tons. In industry, the growth was linked to increased use of refrigerants, while 67% of emissions in the waste sector came from landfills and dumps.

In terms of gas composition, net CO2 emissions fell by 41.4% over the two-year period, methane decreased by 2%, and nitrous oxide dropped by 1.4%. However, emissions of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), used in refrigeration equipment, increased by 13.9%.

Current indicators bring Brazil closer to its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets under the Paris Agreement. The target level for 2025 is set at 1.32 billion tons of CO2 equivalent. Compared to the 2005 baseline year, the country's overall net emissions have decreased by 41.6%.