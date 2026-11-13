Brazil's Sebrae Launches Varanda do Café Platform for Small-Scale Producers

During the International Coffee Week (SIC) in Belo Horizonte, Brazil's National Service of Support for Micro and Small Businesses (Sebrae) established the "Varanda do Café" platform to facilitate direct sales for small-scale producers. The initiative aims to bypass intermediate layers, connecting growers directly with cafe owners, roasters, and end consumers.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Franchising. Barista at work in a coffee shop

The promotion strategy relies on professional tastings led by expert Paula Dulgeroff. A key focus is placed on coffee varieties holding a Geographical Indication (IG), a status granted by the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). This certification elevates the product from generic raw material to a protected regional brand with specific quality attributes, thereby justifying higher pricing for producers.

Featured offerings included coffee from the states of Alagoas, Pernambuco (Café do Brejo), and Espírito Santo (Conilon Capixaba). The practical impact of such programs is illustrated by Gerlane Magalhães of Rio Grande do Norte, whose family farm nearly collapsed after the 1980s drought destroyed 13,000 trees. With Sebrae's support, production was restored last year, and the harvest achieved "special coffee" (café especial) classification, granting access to premium market segments.

Data from the latest IBGE agricultural census indicates that more than 285,000 coffee-producing farms operate in Brazil, with over 81% classified as family farms. This sector is the primary beneficiary of Sebrae's programs, which currently assist coffee growers across 17 states.

The scale of the SIC event reflects the potential of the domestic market, with approximately 200 exhibitors participating and an expected attendance of over 27,000 visitors over three days. Organizers project that transactions reached during the event will exceed 200 million reais.