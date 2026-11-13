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Madagascar Soap Industry Warns of Cost Hikes Amid Proposed 2027 Tariff Shift

World

Madagascar's soap manufacturers are preparing for a potential shift in the tax regime that could significantly alter their input costs. A draft finance law for 2027 proposes raising the customs duty on imported soap blocks, known as bonillons, to 30%. This move would align the tariff on these semi-finished goods with the rate currently applied to finished products, effectively removing the existing 10 percentage point discount that makes raw materials cheaper to import than final goods.

A piece of soap on a wooden stand
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
A piece of soap on a wooden stand

The industry argues that this classification change ignores the specific economic function of these imports. Ajij Ali Mohamad Munir, a partner at Savon Seim, explains that bonillons are not finished products but raw inputs requiring multiple stages of domestic industrial processing before they reach consumers. By treating raw material as finished good, the proposed law removes a cost advantage that currently supports local manufacturing.

The impact of this policy change extends beyond abstract market shifts to specific operational risks for established firms. Socita SARL, which operates the Savon Seim brand, employs approximately 100 workers. Sahva, which has run three factories in Antsirabe, Toamasina, and Tolanaro since 2003, employs nearly 200 staff. A rise in production costs could force these companies to freeze hiring and cut investments, while also affecting downstream sectors including transportation firms, packaging suppliers, and retail vendors.

Industry leaders warn that soap, a basic necessity, will likely see higher retail prices if manufacturers cannot absorb the additional tax burden indefinitely. To prevent this outcome, local producers are urging the parliament to adopt a differentiated tax structure: maintaining the current 10% duty on raw blocks intended for processing, while applying the 30% rate only to imported finished soap. They are requesting that legislators conduct an economic impact assessment before finalizing the 2027 finance law.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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