Trump Threatens to Double Tariffs on Mexico Over Migrant Caravans

President Donald Trump warned Mexico of a sharp escalation in trade barriers, demanding that Mexican authorities immediately halt the movement of migrant caravans toward the U. S. border. In a statement on Truth Social, the President stated that if these groups were not stopped, the U. S. would double existing import tariffs.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Donald Trump

Trump characterized the current border situation as an "invasion," indicating he would not extend tolerance. The core demand directed at Mexico City is the complete cessation of migrant groups advancing from the south. This approach frames economic pressure as a primary mechanism for controlling illegal migration.

The potential economic implications for both nations are significant. Mexico remains the largest trading partner for the United States, and the two countries' supply chains are deeply integrated, with Mexican components critical to key U. S. industrial sectors. Many goods, including steel and aluminum, already face tariffs ranging from 25% to 50%. Doubling these rates could effectively disrupt legitimate trade in several industries.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum disputed the characterization of an uncontrolled migrant flow. She stated that no large caravan has reached the U. S. border since Trump returned to power. Mexican authorities are working to deport foreigners to their countries of origin or facilitate their legal settlement within Mexico. Officials also warned individuals against attempting to cross into the U. S. illegally, noting that such attempts are now likely to fail.

Despite these measures, activity continues in southern Mexico. A group of approximately 1,000 people was recorded moving in the state of Chiapas, and a new caravan is expected to emerge from Honduras. Mexican security forces have conducted targeted stops; on Tuesday, dozens of individuals were detained at the Guatemalan border.

Migrants participating in these caravans often cite political developments in the U. S. as a motivating factor. Representatives of migrant groups, including the organization "Dios con Nosotros," believed that changes in the U. S. Congress would lead to a relaxation of border controls. Participants emphasized that their goals are finding work and safety, not committing crimes.

In parallel with trade threats, the U. S. State Department has begun applying individual sanctions. The department has revoked the visas of more than 15 individuals whom U. S. intelligence agencies identify as organizers and coordinators of the caravan movements.

Trump's ultimatum places the ongoing review of the free trade agreement between the two countries at risk. For businesses, this creates a period of high uncertainty, where the risk of sudden import cost increases may force a reassessment of investment plans and lead to higher prices for products relying on Mexican resources.