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Kazakhstan's Almaty Launches Unified Digital Archive for Medical Imaging Across 69 City Clinics

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Almaty has launched a unified digital archive for medical imaging, granting online access to physicians across 69 city clinics. The system integrates CT, MRI, fluorography, X-ray, mammography, and angiography results, removing the need for physical data transfers.

Computer tomography
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Computer tomography

According to the city's health department, the network connects 216 pieces of diagnostic equipment. The database currently includes over one million registered patients and more than 800,000 examination results, with a designated storage period of up to 25 years.

The system eliminates the requirement for patients to manually transport imaging or provide data on discs when moving between clinics. Physicians can now compare studies over several years to track disease progression and avoid ordering redundant procedures, a function specifically identified as critical for patients with chronic, cardiovascular, and oncological conditions.

Marat Pashimov, head of the city health department, stated that private medical centers providing services under the compulsory social health insurance (OSMS) and the guaranteed volume of free medical assistance (GOBMP) are expected to be connected by the end of the year.

The department has also integrated a monitoring tool via its situational center to track hospital workloads, the volume of examinations performed, and the turnaround time for medical reports.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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