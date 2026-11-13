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Uzbekistan Shifts to Data-Driven Water Management Amid Climate Pressures

World

In Uzbekistan, climate change has shifted from being viewed solely as an environmental issue to becoming a central factor in economic survival. Global warming, desertification, and water scarcity now directly impact food security and public health, compelling the state to align its development strategy with ecological sustainability rather than treating them as separate domains.

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The management of water resources remains a critical bottleneck. The melting of glaciers and shifting river flows have made rational water use a strategic priority rather than just an agricultural concern. At the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented data indicating a significant shift in resource efficiency over the past decade. During this period, water consumption across various economic sectors was nearly halved, while the volume of water extracted from natural sources decreased by one-fifth.

Currently, water-saving technologies are deployed on 60% of all irrigated land. However, these figures are considered insufficient for long-term stability. The immediate priority is reducing losses within irrigation networks and digitizing water accounting systems. This transition aims to move water management from a mode of passive consumption to one of strict, data-driven control.

Uzbekistan is transitioning toward a "green" economic model through comprehensive initiatives, including the national "Green Belt" afforestation program, the restoration of the Aral Sea ecosystem, and the expansion of renewable energy sources. These measures require a corresponding legislative framework. Parliament is tasked with establishing legal mechanisms that support entrepreneurs implementing energy-saving technologies and improving the investment climate in the environmental sector, ensuring that policy supports practical business operations.

Beyond technical infrastructure, the state is emphasizing a shift in public behavior. Environmental education for youth is being reframed not as a theoretical academic subject, but as a set of practical skills: waste sorting, tree planting, and resource conservation. The goal is to embed ecological care into daily habits rather than treating it as an external obligation. The ultimate success of these reforms relies on a combination of regional cooperation within Central Asia and individual citizen compliance with environmental norms.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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