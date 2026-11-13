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Bulgaria Proposes Decoupling Personal Assistant Pay from Minimum Wage

World

Proposed amendments to Bulgaria's Personal Assistant Law, introduced by the "Progressive Bulgaria" party, seek to decouple assistant payments from the national minimum wage. Under the proposal, hourly rates would be fixed based on 2026 levels, preventing future wage increases even if the minimum wage rises.

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The reform introduces a specialized contract type to replace standard employment agreements. This new framework eliminates additional payments for professional experience and seniority, while also removing mandatory unemployment insurance.

For family members serving as assistants, the shift in employment status creates significant legal and financial uncertainty. Barbara Ilkova, who provides 24-hour care for her son, Borislav, who has severe cerebral palsy, stated that the constant demands of care prevent her from seeking other employment, leaving her vulnerable under the proposed contract terms.

Opposition members, including Iliyana Zhekova of GERB-SDS, argue that these contracts could strip assistants of paid annual leave and access to unemployment funds. Ayten Sabri added that the system effectively prevents mothers of children with disabilities from combining caregiving with other paid work.

Ivan Yanev, representing "Progressive Bulgaria," stated the reform aims to prioritize the specific needs of the person with a disability by removing automatic payment mechanisms. He asserted that social benefits will be preserved and that mothers of children with disabilities will remain eligible to serve as assistants and pursue additional income if possible.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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