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Bolivian government confirms Potosi as primary exporting region amid global mineral demands

World

In the Bolivian department of Potosí, the tax burden on mining cooperatives stands 15.5 percentage points below historical colonial-era rates. The sector currently extracts resources with minimal government levies, a sharp divergence from past practices.

Bolivia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by EEJCC, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Bolivia

During the colonial period, operators remitted the "quinto real” (20% of silver produced) and a 1.5% "derecho de Cobos” tax, excluding fees for smelting and assaying. This resulted in a total fiscal load exceeding 21.5%. Today, cooperatives that dominate the national mining industry pay an export tax of no more than 6% and are fully exempt from value-added tax.

Potosí has regained its status as Bolivia's primary exporter due to rising global ore prices, yet this growth has not improved living standards for local residents. According to the National Institute of Statistics, the region records the highest consumer prices in the country. High costs of living remain a structural feature, echoing the era of active extraction from the Cerro Rico mine.

Historical extraction models differed in one key way: despite high levies, a portion of funds remained in Potosí, financing temple construction and social infrastructure. Modern cooperatives prefer to move profits out of the region. Even the proposed Mining Code (Código de Minería), which sparked protests, largely cements the sector's preferential status. Fiscal pressure on cooperatives remains lower than in other industries.

Recent protests by cooperativists in central Potosí do not alter the fundamental dynamics. Government initiatives have not revoked the industry's primary advantage: extremely low export taxation. The region's current model relies on resource extraction with minimal state revenue. Reinvestment in local infrastructure and social funds is virtually absent, contradicting the historical logic where high taxes were accompanied by public development.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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