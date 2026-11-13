Kyrgyzstan to scale floating solar capacity from 0.1 MW to 15 MW at HPP-5

The Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic is planning the construction of a floating solar power plant with a designed capacity of 15 MW at the HPP-5 (GES-5) facility. The project is being developed under a cooperation memorandum with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Solar power plant

The project is currently in the preparatory stage. According to the Ministry, the process of selecting a consultant to draft the project is underway. A tender posted on the ADB's Consultant Selection and Recruitment Notice (CSRN) portal attracted 22 applications from international companies. Following a preliminary screening, six participants were invited to submit detailed proposals.

The transition to a 15 MW installation follows the operation of a smaller-scale pilot project at the same site. A floating photovoltaic station with a capacity of 0.1 MW was commissioned on March 1, 2024. Technical data from this pilot installation indicates the following generation figures: 133,900 kWh in 2024, 141,100 kWh in 2025, and 132,500 kWh during the first ten months of 2026.

The Ministry of Energy noted that utilizing the water surface for solar panel placement serves three specific functions: the conservation of land resources, the reduction of water evaporation from the reservoir, and the integration of new generation capacity into the existing hydroelectric infrastructure.