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Kyrgyzstan to invest $10 million in light armored vehicle production

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is implementing a new industrial project focused on the manufacture and assembly of light armored vehicles for both military and civilian use. The initiative, carried out by the company S. M. ILBIRS, involves a total investment of $10 million.

Military equipment test site, Bronnitsa
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Military equipment test site, Bronnitsa

The project aims to expand the country's industrial capacity and introduce modern production technologies. According to official estimates, the establishment of the assembly facility will create 30 new jobs.

On November 12, Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, visited the S. M. ILBIRS facility to inspect the progress of the implementation. During the visit, officials reviewed the current stage of the project, the existing production capabilities of the enterprise, and the potential for further growth in manufacturing.

The National Investment Agency stated that it will continue to provide support and oversight for projects that contribute to the socio-economic development and industrial potential of the country.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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