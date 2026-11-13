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India records 38% drop in tuberculosis mortality since 2015

World

India has achieved a 38% reduction in tuberculosis (TB) mortality since 2015, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global TB Report 2026. This figure slightly exceeds the global average decline of 35% over the same period. Specifically, India's mortality rate fell from 280 deaths per million people in 2015 to 180 deaths per million in 2025.

Indian farmer in a turban with a bull and a big tank on a cart
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Indian farmer in a turban with a bull and a big tank on a cart

Despite this decline in deaths, the scale of the disease remains a significant public health challenge. India continues to hold the highest TB burden globally, accounting for 25% of all worldwide cases in 2025. It is among a group of eight countries that together contribute 67% of the global caseload, alongside Indonesia (10%), the Philippines (6.8%), and China (6.5%).

The reporting on India's specific TB profile is currently subject to further refinement. The WHO, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and India's Central TB Division are currently analysing district-level sentinel surveillance (DLSS) data. This follow-up is based on a nationally representative prevalence survey conducted by the ICMR-NIRT. Updated estimates regarding TB incidence trends are expected in early 2027.

A particular concern remains multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB. India is one of four countries responsible for over 50% of global MDR-TB cases in 2025, although both the WHO and the Union Health Ministry have noted a gradual decline in the incidence of these resistant strains.

The Union Health Ministry attributed the reduction in mortality to a "patient-centred approach," noting a treatment success rate of 94%. The government highlighted the role of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, which has expanded screening to over 250 million people. This initiative involved 110 million chest X-rays and 30 million molecular tests, resulting in the detection of 4.86 million cases, including 1.49 million asymptomatic instances.

The WHO acknowledged India's reliance on domestic funding, noting that 96% of TB programme requirements are met through internal resources. Key interventions cited by the ministry include the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), the use of AI-enabled X-rays, and nutritional support provided through the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and Ni-kshay Mitra initiatives.

Moving forward, the government has indicated that it will focus on expanding access to quality diagnostics, prompt treatment initiation, and deeper community engagement to further lower the disease burden.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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