Urine biomarker study shows potential to predict cancer risk years before symptoms appear

India faces a significant health burden with an estimated 15.6 lakh new cancer cases and 8.7 lakh deaths projected for 2024. In this context, a recent study suggests that a non-invasive urine biomarker could potentially identify individuals at a higher risk of developing cancer years before clinical symptoms manifest.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mateus Figueiredo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Biologist studying cancer 01

The research, published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, indicates that specific molecular profiles in urine can predict the risk of various cancers over a five-year window. The study was conducted using the Lifelines population cohort in the Netherlands, where researchers analysed 24-hour urine samples from 827 participants who eventually developed cancer and a control group of 4,609 who did not. These findings were then scaled to estimate risk across a larger cohort of 1,24,436 adults.

A collaborative effort involving Lund University, the University of Liverpool, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Elypta, the team used mass spectrometry to measure three chondroitin sulphate disaccharides. These measurements were integrated into a "GAGome score," which was tested both as a standalone predictor and alongside 13 known risk factors.

The data revealed a stark difference in risk based on the score: the five-year risk of developing cancer was 0.18% for the low-risk group, 2.3% for intermediate-risk, 7.6% for high-risk, and 32% for the very-high-risk group. Notably, a one standard deviation increase in the score correlated with a 66% higher cancer risk, regardless of other established risk factors. Researchers estimate that screening those in the high-risk category could identify 54% of cancers, including in-situ carcinomas, though this comes with a 17% false-positive rate.

"The association was independent of established risk factors and consistent across cancer stages, which makes this dynamic biological marker worth testing prospectively," stated John Field, professor of molecular oncology at the University of Liverpool and co-author of the study.

However, medical experts caution against the immediate application of these findings in the Indian healthcare context. Dr Abhishek Shankar, associate professor of radiation oncology at AIIMS, noted that results from a Dutch population cannot be directly extrapolated to India due to differences in genetic backgrounds, environmental risk factors, and cancer patterns. He emphasised that large-scale, multicentric studies within Indian populations are essential to determine the accuracy and cost-effectiveness of such a test.

While the GAGome score offers a path toward personalised risk assessment, it remains a predictive tool rather than a diagnostic test. Its clinical utility and the potential for reducing cancer mortality in India will depend on further prospective research and validation across diverse demographic groups.