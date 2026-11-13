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Samsung in advanced talks to buy US cooling firm Modine for $5.6B to power AI data centres

World

Samsung Electronics is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire Modine Manufacturing, a US-listed specialist in data centre cooling systems. The potential acquisition, first reported by Bloomberg and noted by Reuters, signals a strategic push by the South Korean tech giant to strengthen its infrastructure capabilities amidst the global surge in AI-driven data centre demand.

Samsung Electronics stand at GSMA Barcelona 20080211
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bjoertvedt, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Samsung Electronics stand at GSMA Barcelona 20080211

The market responded sharply to the news, with Modine's shares jumping 29% in extended trading. Based on LSEG data, Modine held a market valuation of $5.6 billion as of Thursday. If the deal materialises, it would represent a significant capital outlay for Samsung to secure critical thermal management technology, which is currently a primary bottleneck for high-performance computing and AI servers.

Industry analysts view this move as a vertical integration play. As data centres transition from traditional air cooling to more efficient liquid cooling to handle the heat generated by AI chips, owning the cooling technology allows Samsung to offer more integrated, turnkey solutions to cloud service providers and enterprise clients.

Despite the market enthusiasm, the transaction remains speculative. Sources indicate that no final agreement has been reached, and the negotiations could potentially collapse or be disrupted by the emergence of a competing bidder. Neither Samsung nor Modine has issued an official statement confirming the talks.

Should the deal close in the coming weeks, as suggested by reports, it would mark a pivot for Samsung from being a component supplier (memory and semiconductors) to a provider of comprehensive data centre infrastructure, reducing its reliance on third-party cooling vendors and diversifying its revenue streams in the B2B tech sector.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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