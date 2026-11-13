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Delhi's pollution baseline rises 97% ahead of 2026 Diwali

World

Delhi's recurring post-Diwali air quality crisis is no longer just a result of festive spikes, but a symptom of a dangerously elevated pollution baseline. Recent data reveals that the capital entered the 2026 festive season with air quality already severely compromised, making the city far more vulnerable to the additive effects of firecrackers and stubble burning.

City of Delhi
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Ville Miettinen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
City of Delhi

According to an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the average PM2.5 concentration in Delhi during the week preceding Diwali reached 236 µg/m³. This figure represents a staggering 97% increase compared to the 120 µg/m³ recorded during the same period in 2025, and a 32% rise over the 179 µg/m³ seen in 2024. This upward trend in baseline pollution indicates that the city's air is deteriorating well before the traditional seasonal triggers take hold.

The impact of this high baseline is evident in the city's overall AQI trajectory. The average AQI during the Diwali window has worsened consistently over the last three years, climbing from 334 in 2024 to 348 in 2025, and reaching 360 in 2026. Interestingly, because the baseline was already so high in 2026, the percentage increase during the festival appeared smaller (4%) compared to 2024 (13%), despite the absolute pollution levels being significantly worse.

A critical distinction emerges when analyzing the sources of this pollution. While firecrackers create acute, episodic peaks-accounting for 71.1% of PM2.5 pollution between 1 am and 9 am on November 9-they are not the primary driver of the sustained crisis. Data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) shows that between November 1 and 8, only 14% of PM2.5 originated from stubble burning. In contrast, 54% came from neighbouring NCR districts and 33% from Delhi's own internal sources.

Within Delhi's local emissions, vehicular transport stands as the dominant factor, contributing 52% of the pollution generated within the city. This suggests a systemic failure in year-round emission controls, creating a permanent layer of smog that persists even when farm-fire contributions decline. For instance, on November 6, Delhi's AQI deteriorated to 382 even as the contribution from stubble smoke dropped to approximately 8%.

The consequences of this atmospheric toxicity extend beyond public health into the agricultural sector. Keshav Anand, managing director of Parijat Industries, warns that high concentrations of ground-level ozone and PM2.5 can damage leaf tissues and interfere with photosynthesis. This poses a direct risk to the ongoing rabi season crops, specifically wheat, mustard, and chickpea, which are currently in critical early growth stages.

The evidence points to a structural bottleneck: while the government often focuses on seasonal culprits like farm fires and festive crackers, the underlying issue is a rising baseline driven by local transport and regional industrial emissions. Without addressing these systemic drivers, the city remains trapped in a cycle where every seasonal event triggers a severe, prolonged health crisis.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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