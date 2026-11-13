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Supreme Court of India rules balance sheet entries can reset debt recovery time limit

World

The Supreme Court of India has clarified a critical intersection between accounting practices and legal liability, ruling that entries in a company's balance sheets can constitute a formal acknowledgement of debt. This decision effectively resets the clock for creditors, granting them a fresh window to pursue recovery claims that might otherwise have been dismissed as time-barred.

Court decision
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Court decision

Under Section 18 of the Limitation Act, 1963, the standard window for filing a recovery suit for monetary claims is three years. Once this period lapses, a debt typically becomes legally unrecoverable. However, the apex court has affirmed that if a debtor acknowledges a liability in writing before the original limitation period expires, a new three-year period begins from the date of that acknowledgement.

The ruling stems from a dispute involving construction dues from the early 2000s. In this instance, the court overturned a Delhi High Court decision that had previously dismissed the suit. The court noted that while a balance sheet entry can extend the limitation period, it does not automatically validate the exact quantum of the debt; the final amount owed remains subject to factual evidence and judicial scrutiny.

For the financial community and corporate treasuries, this ruling transforms the balance sheet from a mere reporting tool into a potential legal admission. Specifically, entries under 'sundry creditors' or 'outstanding liabilities' can be used by creditors as evidence of a subsisting debt, provided the entry was made before the initial three-year deadline passed.

However, the court cautioned against a blanket application of this rule. A standalone figure in the accounts may not suffice. To establish a creditor-debtor relationship, judges will examine the balance sheet in conjunction with accompanying notes, auditor's reports, and surrounding circumstances to determine if the entry genuinely represents an admitted liability or a disputed claim.

The implications for India's MSME sector and larger corporate entities are significant. For small suppliers and contractors, this provides a vital legal lifeline to recover aged receivables if the debtor has kept those amounts on their books. For companies, it highlights a critical risk in financial reporting: the act of carrying a liability on the balance sheet-even if not actively paid-can inadvertently revive the legal right of the creditor to sue.

Legal experts suggest that corporate boards and finance teams must now exercise higher precision in how they classify contingent or disputed liabilities. A failure to properly qualify a debt in the financial statements could prevent a company from using the 'time-barred' defense in court, effectively extending their financial risk indefinitely as long as the debt remains reflected in the accounts.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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