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Virtual Ocean Platform Seanav Lets Developers Test Unmanned Vessel AI Without Sea Trials

World

Researchers at the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, have developed "Seanav," a real-time digital twin platform designed specifically for the testing, validation, and training of autonomous maritime navigation systems. The project aims to enhance the safety and reliability of unmanned vessels by providing a high-fidelity virtual environment for operational simulation.

Ship at sea
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Ship at sea

At its core, Seanav functions as a comprehensive virtual ocean ecosystem that integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR). By creating a digital replica of the maritime environment, the platform allows developers to simulate complex sea conditions and vessel dynamics without the risks and high costs associated with physical sea trials. This mechanism enables a iterative cycle of testing and refining navigation algorithms in a controlled setting before they are deployed on actual hardware.

The platform addresses critical infrastructure gaps in the shipping industry by incorporating various sensor technologies into the simulation. These tools are designed to improve navigation accuracy in challenging environments, where visibility or weather conditions typically hinder autonomous systems. By simulating these stressors, the digital twin helps in identifying potential failure points in the navigation logic.

The practical consequence of this development is a significant reduction in the cost and time required for the commissioning of autonomous ships. Instead of relying solely on expensive physical prototypes for every stage of testing, the institute's platform allows for the validation of navigation systems in a virtual space, ensuring that only optimized and verified systems proceed to actual sea deployment.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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