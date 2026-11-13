Four Guyanese children undergo successful cardiac surgery in India

Four Guyanese children have successfully undergone cardiac surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in India, while medical specialists determined that a fifth child's condition was too complex for operative intervention. The Government of Guyana announced the outcome of these overseas treatments, which were fully state-funded to address cases requiring advanced expertise not available locally.

Photo: t.me/minzdrav_ru by Официальный канал Минздрава России, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cardiologists performing a surgery

The State covered all associated costs, including medical care, airfare, and accommodation for the patients and one accompanying parent per child. A medical team from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) accompanied the families to India to provide continuous support throughout the treatment process.

These referrals formed part of a broader initiative to clear the backlog of children with congenital heart defects. This followed a successful local collaboration in September and October 2026, where an 18-member specialist team from Apollo Hospitals worked with more than 50 Guyanese healthcare professionals. During that period, 16 cardiac procedures were performed on 13 children, including 10 complex open-heart surgeries, three catheter-based device closures, and three diagnostic cardiac catheterisations. All 13 patients treated in Guyana were discharged following their procedures.

Institutional Context and Capacity Building

The decision to refer the five children to India was driven by the complexity of their conditions, which necessitated advanced surgical capabilities and post-operative support systems beyond current local infrastructure. In September, President Ali stated that approximately 40 children were waiting for specialised congenital heart surgery, noting that the Government was actively seeking international partnerships to mitigate this delay.

The collaboration with Apollo Hospitals is also designed to build domestic capacity. By working alongside international specialists, GPHC professionals are gaining practical experience in complex paediatric cardiac procedures and patient management. The stated long-term objective is to expand the range of services provided locally, thereby reducing the need for families to travel abroad for critical care.

Future Interventions and Patient Status

While the operations in India provided a successful resolution for four families, the case of the fifth child remains unresolved as the medical team deemed surgery unsuitable. The government update did not specify the alternative care plan or the specific medical reasons for this decision.

Further interventions are already scheduled to address the remaining waiting list. The Government has announced plans for a paediatric cardiac mission in December, in collaboration with Gift of Life International, which is expected to include approximately 10 open-heart surgeries. Families of the four children treated in India have expressed gratitude for the financial and medical support that enabled their access to specialised care.