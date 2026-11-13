Guyana standards bureau destroys 22,000 non-compliant cigarettes and electrical fittings

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has destroyed more than 22,000 seized products that failed to comply with national safety and labelling standards. The destruction took place on Thursday at the Bureau's Head Office located at the National Exhibition Complex (NEC) in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

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The action follows ongoing market surveillance activities conducted by GNBS Inspectors to enforce national laws and protect consumers. The seizure included over 12,000 packets of cigarettes confiscated from dealers in Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

These tobacco products were deemed non-compliant under the Tobacco Control Act of 2017. Specifically, the packaging lacked the mandatory pictorial health warnings, which are required to cover at least 60 per cent of the package. Additionally, the items were missing manufacturing dates, batch numbers, and the specific marking indicating "For Sale in Guyana Only”.

In a separate enforcement action, GNBS agents seized 10,366 pieces of electrical fittings and equipment from dealers in Regions Three and Four. The items included a variety of components such as wires, cables, lamp holders, circuit breakers, extension cords, power outlets, receptacles, knife switches, and plugs.

These electrical products failed to meet the labelling requirements set out in relevant National Standards. Deficiencies identified included the absence of certification marks, country of origin, and manufacturers' names. Some items were found to be incorrectly labelled, while others bore no labels at all.

GNBS officials stated that the destruction of these goods is part of the Bureau's commitment to safeguarding consumers, promoting fair trade, and ensuring that all products offered for sale in Guyana meet the required safety, quality, and labelling standards.