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WIN MPs seek virtual participation for detained leader Mohamed amid dispute over access

World » Americas » Guyana

WIN party supporters rallied outside the Guyana National Assembly on Wednesday, November 11, coinciding with the parliament's reconvening after a hiatus of over three months. The demonstration demanded the release of Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, who remains in remand at Lusignan Prison following his arrest on October 30 under the Cybercrime Act.

Prison cell
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Prison cell

The protest highlighted a procedural dispute regarding Mohamed's ability to discharge his parliamentary duties. His attorney, Siand Dhurjon, stated that an application was submitted on November 10 for Mohamed to participate in the sitting virtually via Zoom. Dhurjon claimed he notified prison authorities at least 24 hours in advance but was informed of a refusal. In response, Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliott told News Source Guyana that no such application had been received by his office, citing a lack of direct communication regarding the request.

Parliamentary Response and Representation

During the sitting, WIN Members of Parliament Natasha Singh and Dawn Hastings-Williams tabled an adjournment motion with Speaker Manzoor Nadir. The motion sought arrangements for Mohamed to continue his parliamentary responsibilities, arguing that pre-trial detention does not constitute a disqualification under the Constitution or any existing law. Dhurjon reinforced this position, asserting that custody does not extinguish constitutional obligations.

In a separate development within the Assembly, Hadiyyah Mohamed was sworn in as a new WIN Member of Parliament, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Dr. Andre Lewis. Her induction occurred while her brother remained absent from the chamber, adding to the discussion on the mechanics of opposition representation during the detention proceedings.

Context of Detention and Ongoing Proceedings

Mohamed was charged alongside Police Constable Ryan Greene over allegations of the unauthorized transfer of police surveillance footage connected to an October 12 incident at the residence of Senior Superintendent Prem Narine. Constable Ashton Chappelle has also been charged and is on remand. All accused parties are scheduled to return to court on November 24. The November 11 rally was part of a series of protests, including a previous demonstration on November 5 outside the PPP/C headquarters at Freedom House, which had required a significant police presence.

The proceedings continue with the legal status of the accused remaining in the pre-trial phase. The political and legal questions surrounding the intersection of detention and parliamentary duty remain subject to ongoing judicial and legislative debate.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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