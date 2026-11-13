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Cambois Primary placed in special measures after Ofsted finds children not kept safe

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Cambois Primary School in Northumberland has been placed into special measures after inspectors concluded that children are not consistently kept safe and are experiencing significant gaps in their education. The Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted) issued its report following a two-day inspection earlier this year, marking a sharp reversal from the positive rating the school received in February 2025.

School class
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School class

The watchdog described the school's condition as needing urgent improvement across all seven areas it measures. Ofsted stated that the school had "declined significantly” since the last visit, highlighting a lack of a coherent curriculum, poor teaching, and a failure to provide adequate supervision.

Staff and leadership under scrutiny

The report specifically criticises the school's leadership and governors for not carrying out their safeguarding responsibilities well enough. Inspectors noted that vulnerable pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), are not receiving the support required to stay safe in school.

According to the Chronicle, the headteacher, Marianne Allan, is currently suspended. Ofsted inspectors attributed part of the disruption to "significant staff absence and turbulence in leadership,” although they noted that recent changes in leadership had been welcomed by staff and had helped raise morale.

Academic performance and classroom conduct

Data from the past three years shows that only 49% of pupils at Cambois Primary have reached the expected standard in reading, writing, and mathematics, compared to the national average of 61%. Ofsted noted that these gaps are not closing quickly and that disadvantaged pupils are failing to progress from their starting points.

In the classroom, the report describes an environment where offensive language, throwing objects, and loud talk over the teacher's voice is "commonplace.” Many staff members were found not to have high expectations of pupils' behaviour, while concerns were also raised about incidents of bullying and some pupils hurting others.

Council response and future options

Northumberland County Council, which placed a School Improvement Board in position earlier this year, described the situation as disappointing but "not entirely unexpected.” A council spokesperson confirmed they are working with the Department for Education and local partners to discuss future options for the school.

The council stated that staff and pupil attendance are improving and that they are seeing "some green shoots of recovery” driven by the interim headteacher. An informal consultation will now take place to determine the best possible outcomes for every pupil.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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