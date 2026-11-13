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Kazakhstan's Pre-Retirees Face Double Unemployment Rate at 8.6% in Q3 2026

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's unemployment rate stood at 4.5%, or 445,600 people, in the third quarter of 2026. While the national average remains stable, the figure for citizens aged 55 to 64 is nearly double, reaching 8.6%.

The capital of Kazakhstan, Astana
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
The capital of Kazakhstan, Astana

Approximately 96,700 people in the 55-64 age bracket are currently seeking work, meaning every fifth unemployed person in the country falls within this group. This demographic represents only 10.9% of the total employed population (1.02 million people), highlighting a disproportionate gap between employment and unemployment for pre-retirees.

Women in this age group face the highest vulnerability, with an unemployment rate of 9.3%. In rural areas, this figure rises to 10.1%, meaning one in ten women aged 55-64 in villages is unemployed. For men in the same age group, the rate is 8%.

The situation coincides with a scheduled increase in the retirement age. Currently, women retire at 61, but starting in 2028, this threshold will rise to 63 by 2031, potentially expanding the number of women in the high-unemployment pre-retirement bracket.

Data on job searches indicates that pre-retirees do not necessarily take longer to find work than other groups; 53% secure a position within three months, while 5,100 individuals have been searching for over a year. The high unemployment rate in the 55-64 group is driven more by the frequency of layoffs and subsequent difficulties in re-employment than by the duration of the search itself.

Those who remain employed or find new roles increasingly turn to self-employment, which accounts for 27.1% of this group compared to a national average of 22.9%. Independent workers, including those in private subsidiary farming, make up 6.5% of this demographic-nearly double the national average of 3.5%.

Sectoral distribution shows minimal participation of those over 55 in high-paying fields: 6.3% in IT, 6.8% in finance, and 7.3% in public administration. Employment for pre-retirees is concentrated in administrative and support services (security, cleaning) at 15.9%, agriculture at 15.3%, water supply and waste management at 13.6%, and energy at 13.2%.

As of October 1, social payments for unemployed citizens in Kazakhstan are provided for a maximum of three months. The maximum benefit is capped based on seven minimum wages (MZP), with the final payment duration determined by the individual's insurance record.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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