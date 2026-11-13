Indian Railways reviews RAC system as parliamentary panel questions full fare for half berth

Indian Railways is currently evaluating the potential removal of the Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) system, a long-standing arrangement that permits two passengers to share a single berth. Under the current rules, both passengers are charged the full ticket fare despite receiving only half of the designated sleeping space.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Railway tracks and the city

The review comes amid growing concerns over passenger convenience and the fairness of the pricing structure. Railway officials have noted that charging a full fare when a passenger is denied a complete berth may no longer be appropriate in the current operational context.

Beyond the financial aspect, the RAC system frequently creates social and logistical frictions during journeys. A significant challenge arises when a single berth is allotted to a male and a female passenger, often placing Ticket Examiners (TTEs) in the difficult position of attempting to find alternative arrangements in already crowded coaches to ensure passenger comfort and propriety.

These concerns have reached the legislative level, with a parliamentary panel questioning the rationale behind the RAC fare structure. The panel has formally recommended that the railways review the system to ensure that passengers are not paying for a service-specifically a full berth-that they are not receiving.

The RAC facility was originally implemented during the era of manual ticketing, before the introduction of electronic systems that allow for the dynamic tracking of cancellations and real-time berth vacancy. While it once served as a bridge to maximize occupancy, the transition to digital reservations has prompted a reconsideration of whether this decades-old provision still serves the public interest.