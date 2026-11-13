People's Budget Coalition proposes online verification system for 2027 budget monitoring

The People's Budget Coalition (PBC) is calling on the House of Representatives to overhaul its budget handling processes before the end of the year, arguing that there are no technical barriers preventing the implementation of greater transparency measures.

In an eight-point recommendation checklist, the watchdog group urged Congress to disclose all supporting documents for projects included in the approved 2027 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) and provide detailed explanations for budget insertions.

The coalition's demands focus on systemic shifts in how public funds are tracked and allocated. Key proposals include the creation of an online public verification system, the reform of "pork" or red-flagged allocations, and the abolition of traditional parliamentary courtesy. The PBC also pushed for the institutionalization of civil society participation and the adoption of "People's Budget Proposals" to address the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Gap in Institutional Transparency

PBC co-convener Adolfo Jose Montesa emphasized that the House is lagging behind other government branches. According to Montesa, the Senate and various executive agencies have already collaborated with the PBC on similar transparency initiatives, suggesting that the House possesses the capacity to align with these standards.

To demonstrate the feasibility of these reforms, co-convener Kenneth Isaiah Ibasco Abante presented a prototype of an online verification system developed by the group over a single weekend. The proposed tool allows users to sort budget items by project and highlights inconsistencies, such as missing documentation, inflated costs, or incorrect project locations.

By showcasing a working model of a digital workflow for cross-checking infrastructure line items, the PBC aims to eliminate the House's potential justifications for delaying the adoption of such monitoring tools.